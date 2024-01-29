Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:13 on January 29, 2024 / Last updated at 12:13 on January 29, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices were modestly weaker on Monday morning as demand from utilities remained sluggish amid negative generation margins and technical analysts saw potential for prices to test lower levels, while energy markets were firmer as renewables output was forecast to be lower.
European carbon prices were modestly weaker on Monday morning as demand from utilities remained sluggish amid negative generation margins and technical analysts saw potential for prices to test lower levels, while energy markets were firmer as renewables output was forecast to be lower.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.