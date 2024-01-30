Benefits of renewables clearly outweigh adverse effects, says report
Published 00:01 on January 30, 2024 / Last updated at 18:15 on January 29, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
A new report analysing the potential negative impacts of scaling up renewables concludes that the benefits of clean energy largely outweigh any potential adverse effects they may have, particularly when projects adopt a 'best practice' approach.
A new report analysing the potential negative impacts of scaling up renewables concludes that the benefits of clean energy largely outweigh any potential adverse effects they may have, particularly when projects adopt a 'best practice' approach.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.