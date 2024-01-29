RGGI Market: RGAs rally to new records, CCR replay expected at Q1 auction

Published 17:06 on January 29, 2024 / Last updated at 17:06 on January 29, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US

RGGI allowances (RGAs) reached all-time highs over the week on the highest volumes so far this year, as market participants mostly expect the Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) to be triggered at the Q1 auction similar to the last quarterly sale.