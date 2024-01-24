Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas
> US CCS startups partner to build DAC plant in Oklahoma
US CCS startups partner to build DAC plant in Oklahoma
Published 00:18 on January 24, 2024 / Joan Pinto
A Tulsa-based technology startup announced Tuesday an agreement to join efforts with a Texas-based carbon, capture, and storage (CCS) firm to develop a direct air capture (DAC) plant on the outskirts of a CO2 storage hub in Oklahoma.
