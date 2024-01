Low-emissions sources set to make up almost half of electricity generation by 2026 -IEA

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Low-emissions sources - including solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear power - are on track to make up almost half of global electricity generation by 2026 and appear to be pushing the power sector’s emissions into structural decline, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.