Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas
> Low-emissions sources set to make up almost half of electricity generation by 2026 -IEA
Low-emissions sources set to make up almost half of electricity generation by 2026 -IEA
Published 06:00 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 09:55 on January 24, 2024 / Susannah Rodgers / Americas, EMEA, International, US
Low-emissions sources - including solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear power - are on track to make up almost half of global electricity generation by 2026 and appear to be pushing the power sector’s emissions into structural decline, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.
Low-emissions sources - including solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear power - are on track to make up almost half of global electricity generation by 2026 and appear to be pushing the power sector’s emissions into structural decline, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy