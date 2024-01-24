Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Canada adjusts prices for alternative compliance mechanisms under clean fuels regulation

Published 00:15 on January 24, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:15 on January 24, 2024  / Bijeta Lamichhane /  Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US

The Environment and Climate Change Canada's (ECCC) Low Carbon Fuels Division has announced the Emission Reduction Funding Program (ERFP) and Credit Clearance Mechanism (CCM) prices for the 2023 compliance period.
