European duo sign MOU on building CCUS presence in North America
Published 22:04 on January 23, 2024 / Last updated at 22:04 on January 23, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary
An industrial multinational announced Tuesday a partnership with a European firm specialising in carbon capture technology to tap opportunities in the North American market.
