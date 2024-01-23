Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
India seeks to align domestic carbon market with EU ETS -media
Published 12:02 on January 23, 2024 / Last updated at 12:02 on January 23, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EU ETS, Other APAC
India is planning to ask the EU for measures to help align its upcoming domestic carbon market with that of the EU emissions trading system at the trade negotiations scheduled for next month, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.
