COP28: Article 6 must remove ‘fear of entry’ to channel carbon finance for transformational change, market urges
Published 15:28 on December 11, 2023 / Last updated at 15:28 on December 11, 2023 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Switzerland, Uncategorized, US
Market actors eagerly await progress on Article 6 as COP28 draws to a close, citing the potential to improve stability and trust in carbon markets, removing the ‘fear of entry’ for buyers currently hesitant to enter the market due to the risk of reputational damage linked to greenwashing.
Market actors eagerly await progress on Article 6 as COP28 draws to a close, citing the potential to improve stability and trust in carbon markets, removing the ‘fear of entry’ for buyers currently hesitant to enter the market due to the risk of reputational damage linked to greenwashing.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.