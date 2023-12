COP28: UN carbon trade talks on cusp of breaking down amid “carnage” in Dubai, crediting text barely recognises methodological work

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



UN talks on carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement were said to be one step away from collapse late on Monday, as "carnage" in rooms negotiating rules for international trading has also hindered progress in those concerning crediting, sources told Carbon Pulse, with language in a draft text barely recognising experts' work done on methodologies over the past year.