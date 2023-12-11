COP28: UN carbon trade talks on cusp of breaking down amid “carnage” in Dubai, crediting text barely recognises methodological work
Published 14:51 on December 11, 2023 / Last updated at 17:16 on December 11, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
UN talks on carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement were said to be one step away from collapse late on Monday, as "carnage" in rooms negotiating rules for international trading has also hindered progress in those concerning crediting, sources told Carbon Pulse, with language in a draft text barely recognising experts' work done on methodologies over the past year.
