Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:38 on November 30, 2023 / Last updated at 12:38 on November 30, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices were firmer in Thursday morning trade despite an early effort to test the recent low, as traders appeared to be switching focus to the options market with the December contract having just two weeks left till expiry, while energy markets rose for the first time in five days.
