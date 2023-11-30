Tanzania looks to develop series of linked REDD projects to generate Article 6 credits
Published 18:23 on November 30, 2023 / Last updated at 18:23 on November 30, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Plans are underway to create a series of linked REDD projects that will cover 1.8 million hectares of designated national parks in Tanzania, and generate correspondingly-adjusted carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
