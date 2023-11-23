EU launches first auction for green hydrogen alongside bumper Innovation Fund call
Published 13:08 on November 23, 2023 / Last updated at 13:26 on November 23, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission launched its first EU green hydrogen auction on Thursday with €800 million up for grabs for European projects, while also opening up this year's €4 billion call for proposals for net zero technologies under the bloc's ETS-financed Innovation Fund.
