UK national parks seek new company partnerships and private finance as nature-based credit prices forecast to rise

Published 12:53 on November 23, 2023 / Last updated at 12:53 on November 23, 2023 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

An organisation representing the UK’s 15 national parks is looking to secure fresh partnerships with the private sector for nature restoration opportunities and investment, as new research suggests that the price of UK nature-based carbon credits could rise to £150 ($188) per tonne by the end of the decade.