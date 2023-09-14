Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
International > Stronger international cooperation in high-emissions sectors crucial, says IEA

Stronger international cooperation in high-emissions sectors crucial, says IEA

Published 06:00 on September 14, 2023  /  Last updated at 06:00 on September 14, 2023  / Susannah Rodgers /  International  /  No Comments

Countries must “supercharge” international collaboration across high-emitting sectors to get on track to curb global warming at no more than 1.5C, according to a report Thursday from the International Energy Agency.

Countries must “supercharge” international collaboration across high-emitting sectors to get on track to curb global warming at no more than 1.5C, according to a report Thursday from the International Energy Agency.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software