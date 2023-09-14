Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Africa
> Suriname to offer first REDD credits for sale under Paris’ Article 6
Suriname to offer first REDD credits for sale under Paris’ Article 6
Published 01:43 on September 14, 2023 / Last updated at 01:43 on September 14, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary / No Comments
The first REDD avoided deforestation sovereign credits available for international trade under the Article 6 mechanism of the Paris Agreement are to be offered by Suriname, a precedent that is expected to be widely followed by other rainforest nations around the world.
The first REDD avoided deforestation sovereign credits available for international trade under the Article 6 mechanism of the Paris Agreement are to be offered by Suriname, a precedent that is expected to be widely followed by other rainforest nations around the world.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy