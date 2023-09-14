New partnership aims to enhance forest carbon market transparency with space tech, machine learning

A space tech firm and a carbon markets intelligence company have teamed up to enhance the transparency and integrity of forest carbon projects, leveraging earth observation data and machine-learning to produce natural capital data and insights.