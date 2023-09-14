Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific
> Banks and retirement funds back petroleum, ditch thermal coal
Banks and retirement funds back petroleum, ditch thermal coal
Published 11:58 on September 14, 2023 / Last updated at 11:58 on September 14, 2023 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Banks and Australian superannuation funds are no longer interested in backing thermal coal companies but see a longer shelf life for oil and gas companies given it is an energy source that will continue to have a role in the energy mix.
Banks and Australian superannuation funds are no longer interested in backing thermal coal companies but see a longer shelf life for oil and gas companies given it is an energy source that will continue to have a role in the energy mix.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy