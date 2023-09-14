Banks and retirement funds back petroleum, ditch thermal coal

Banks and Australian superannuation funds are no longer interested in backing thermal coal companies but see a longer shelf life for oil and gas companies given it is an energy source that will continue to have a role in the energy mix.