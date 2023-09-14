Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
South Korea sees first listing of KCS-certified carbon credits
Published 11:01 on September 14, 2023
A carbon offset marketplace has started to list carbon credits certified under a newly established standard initiated by South Korea's major trade group, as the country is seeking to support the development of private sector-led voluntary carbon markets.
