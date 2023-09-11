Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA
> EU metals sector deploys taskforce to work with EU on aligning with the bloc’s 2050 goals
EU metals sector deploys taskforce to work with EU on aligning with the bloc’s 2050 goals
Published 18:46 on September 11, 2023 / Last updated at 18:46 on September 11, 2023 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European metals industry started a process to establish its own transition pathway in collaboration with the European Commission, two sector associations announced on Monday.
The European metals industry started a process to establish its own transition pathway in collaboration with the European Commission, two sector associations announced on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy