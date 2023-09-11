VCM Report: REDD sinks lower to add further gloom to the market

Published 18:05 on September 11, 2023 / Last updated at 18:05 on September 11, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary / No Comments

REDD avoided deforestation credits slipped lower last week to underline the lack of demand and reflecting an increasingly bleak voluntary carbon market as it waits the arrival of the ICVCM’s first batch of Core Carbon Principle labelled credits.