VCM Report: REDD sinks lower to add further gloom to the market

REDD avoided deforestation credits slipped lower last week to underline the lack of demand and reflecting an increasingly bleak voluntary carbon market as it waits the arrival of the ICVCM’s first batch of Core Carbon Principle labelled credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.