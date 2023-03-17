Indonesia could save trillions by moving up net zero target by a decade, report says

Indonesia can avoid up to $3.8 trillion in investment requirements and achieve an earlier peak in its emissions if it targets net zero emissions by 2050 instead of its current goal to reach it ten years later, provided it prioritises low-cost renewable energy over costlier alternatives, a report released on Friday has found.