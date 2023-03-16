Green Climate Fund commits over $580 mln to new projects

Published 11:53 on March 16, 2023

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) this week approved $587.4 million in new funding for seven mitigation and adaptation projects at this year’s first board meeting, including a payment to a cross-country programme aiming to cut carbon emissions by over 55 million tonnes of CO2e.