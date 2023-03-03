France pledges €50 mln to kick-start new global forest protection mechanism

Published 10:35 on March 3, 2023 / Last updated at 10:37 on March 3, 2023 / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary / No Comments

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced funding for a new forest protection scheme that will use scientific evidence to reward countries that are proven to have protected or restored their forests, aiming to resolve what he called an "absurd" current shortfall in funding to forest-rich nations offered by carbon crediting.