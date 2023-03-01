EMEA > Lawmakers consider creation of an EU carbon removals market before 2030

Lawmakers consider creation of an EU carbon removals market before 2030

Published 18:46 on March 1, 2023  /  Last updated at 18:46 on March 1, 2023

EU parliamentarians are considering whether to push for the creation of a bloc-wide carbon removals market before the end of the decade, with at least one senior MEP signalling on Wednesday that they will submit an amendment in upcoming legislation while another urged caution.

