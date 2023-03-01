EUA price at €100 makes green hydrogen competitive, says bloc’s top climate official

The current price of EU carbon allowances makes renewable hydrogen competitive against fossil fuel-derived, the European Commission’s top climate official told an event in Brussels on Wednesday in remarks that contrast with recent legislator views expressing unease at the record levels.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.