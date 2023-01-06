Sentiment in the Chinese carbon market has fallen off a cliff in recent days after a flurry of trading activity in the last week of last year, while the central government has yet to make a final decision on allocation and offset rules going forward.
CN Markets: CEA trading grinds to a halt with lower volume and price as uncertainty remains
Sentiment in the Chinese carbon market has fallen off a cliff in recent days after a flurry of trading activity in the last week of last year, while the central government has yet to make a final decision on allocation and offset rules going forward.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.