Hong Kong is still keen to find a way to link up with China’s carbon trading market, but more work has to be done to make that happen given the complexity of the issue, according to a top official at the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).
More work needed to link Hong Kong with Chinese carbon markets -official
Hong Kong is still keen to find a way to link up with China's carbon trading market, but more work has to be done to make that happen given the complexity of the issue, according to a top official at the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.