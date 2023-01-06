More work needed to link Hong Kong with Chinese carbon markets -official

Published 11:36 on January 6, 2023 / Last updated at 11:36 on January 6, 2023 / Asia Pacific, China, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

Hong Kong is still keen to find a way to link up with China's carbon trading market, but more work has to be done to make that happen given the complexity of the issue, according to a top official at the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).