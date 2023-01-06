South Korean CO2 allowances lost a fifth of their value in the first week of 2023, as a glut of allowances and sluggish economic performance continued to weigh on sentiment despite government promises to improve market conditions.
SK Market: KAUs fall by over a fifth in first week of new year
