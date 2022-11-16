EU legislators are hoping to finalise negotiations on three ETS-related bills over three separate days in December, ditching plans to hold a single ‘jumbo’ trilogue over one day, an EU source said on Wednesday.
EU ditches ‘jumbo’ trilogue of ETS-related bills for separate negotiations
