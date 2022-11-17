FEATURE – COP27: Nations scramble to get ready for international carbon trade despite UN-level Article 6 talks stumbling

Buyer and seller nations of carbon credits are rushing to develop legislative frameworks, strategies, and broaden their understanding of how best to engage in the Paris Agreement's Article 6.2 international emissions trade provision, despite negotiations floundering at the UN level during the ongoing COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.