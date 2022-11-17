A group of Web3 companies launched on Thursday at COP27 a new platform that seeks to invest in carbon mitigation projects with the initial goal of offsetting the historical emissions of Ethereum, the world’s second-largest blockchain.
COP27: Web3 firms launch climate platform initiative to offset Ethereum’s historical emissions reductions
A group of Web3 companies launched on Thursday at COP27 a new platform that seeks to invest in carbon mitigation projects with the initial goal of offsetting the historical emissions of Ethereum, the world's second-largest blockchain.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.