LCFS Market: California prices head to five-year low amid supply glut, PG&E sale

Published 21:00 on November 15, 2022 / Last updated at 21:20 on November 15, 2022

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices on Tuesday receded back to the lowest since 2017, which traders attributed to the market’s large oversupply and a massive credit sale by utility Pacific Gas & Electric.