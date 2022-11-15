Africa > COP27: Canada, Chile announce initiative to triple CO2 pricing coverage by 2030

COP27: Canada, Chile announce initiative to triple CO2 pricing coverage by 2030

Published 15:52 on November 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 15:52 on November 15, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Canada and Chile have launched a new initiative that aims to triple carbon pricing emissions coverage across the globe, the environment ministers from each country announced at a COP27 side event on Tuesday.

Canada and Chile have launched a new initiative that aims to triple carbon pricing emissions coverage across the globe, the environment ministers from each country announced at a COP27 side event on Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software