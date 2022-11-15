Canada and Chile have launched a new initiative that aims to triple carbon pricing emissions coverage across the globe, the environment ministers from each country announced at a COP27 side event on Tuesday.
COP27: Canada, Chile announce initiative to triple CO2 pricing coverage by 2030
Canada and Chile have launched a new initiative that aims to triple carbon pricing emissions coverage across the globe, the environment ministers from each country announced at a COP27 side event on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.