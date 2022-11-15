China is open to using international carbon credits generated under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6, predominantly from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries, to boost the supply of offsets in its national emissions trading scheme, a key carbon market advisor to the Chinese government told a side event at COP27 Tuesday.
COP27: China eyes Article 6 credits to boost ETS offset supply -govt advisor
