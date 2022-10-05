International > Crypto exchange launches automatic offsetting option

Crypto exchange launches automatic offsetting option

Published 03:43 on October 5, 2022  /  Last updated at 03:43 on October 5, 2022  /  International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A decentralised exchange (DEX) has launched an option that will allow its users to have all their transactions on the platform automatically offset.

A decentralised exchange (DEX) has launched an option that will allow its users to have all their transactions on the platform automatically offset.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software