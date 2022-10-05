Western Australia’s (WA) state Environmental Protection Authority has outlined measures for GHG abatement at Chevron’s Gorgon gas and LNG project that will require the project’s operator to commence a straight line GHG emissions reduction trajectory from 2025 to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050.
Regulator lays out tighter GHG emissions reduction conditions for Chevron’s Gorgon project
Western Australia’s (WA) state Environmental Protection Authority has outlined measures for GHG abatement at Chevron’s Gorgon gas and LNG project that will require the project’s operator to commence a straight line GHG emissions reduction trajectory from 2025 to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.