DAC needs supply chains and co-ordination with renewable energy to scale

Published 16:12 on October 5, 2022 / Last updated at 16:16 on October 5, 2022

The nascent direct air capture (DAC) industry needs supply chains to develop and coordination with the ramp up in renewable energy for the technology to move past proof-of-concept and start to scale, a conference heard Wednesday.