NZ govt could become sole purchaser of forestry NZUs, minister tells media

Published 08:34 on October 5, 2022  /  Last updated at 08:34 on October 5, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand’s climate change minister has suggested that large emitters would have to buy forestry NZUs from the government rather than from foresters in what would be a dramatic shakeup of the ETS, according to domestic media reports.

