NZ govt could become sole purchaser of forestry NZUs, minister tells media

Published 08:34 on October 5, 2022

New Zealand’s climate change minister has suggested that large emitters would have to buy forestry NZUs from the government rather than from foresters in what would be a dramatic shakeup of the ETS, according to domestic media reports.