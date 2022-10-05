Steady year-on-year growth in renewables generation was enough to meet the rise in global electricity demand in the first half of 2022, enabling global power sector emissions to be unchanged from the same period last year, according to analysis from an energy and climate think-tank released on Wednesday.
Renewables generation growth flattens H1 ’22 global power sector emissions -report
