EV charging station owner to appeal fraud allegations in Oregon Clean Fuels Program

Published 21:35 on October 4, 2022 / Last updated at 21:35 on October 4, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The CEO and owner of an electric vehicle company recently charged with committing Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) fraud by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and facing a multi-million-dollar penalty – the largest in agency history – said on social media Tuesday that he plans to file an appeal.