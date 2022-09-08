Enhanced federal tax credit under US climate bill seen fuelling CCS projects

The US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could open the door to far more carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in the country, despite the federal tax credit for the technology predating the landmark climate bill, industry representatives said Thursday.