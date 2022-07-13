EUA trading activity fell away sharply on Wednesday morning, with the lowest morning volume on the ICE exchange in more than a month as many traders were either absent or awaiting the outcome of the afternoon UK Allowance auction, while energy markets continued to climb as more European countries mulled options to secure energy supplies this winter.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
