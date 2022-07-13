Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:27 on July 13, 2022 / Last updated at 12:27 on July 13, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA trading activity fell away sharply on Wednesday morning, with the lowest morning volume on the ICE exchange in more than a month as many traders were either absent or awaiting the outcome of the afternoon UK Allowance auction, while energy markets continued to climb as more European countries mulled options to secure energy supplies this winter.