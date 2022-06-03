Offset integrity debate grips US regulator’s voluntary carbon market hearing

Questions regarding offset integrity and double counting featured prominently on Thursday as the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) solicited expert feedback on its role in governing the voluntary carbon market.