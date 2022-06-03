BP signs deal with C-Quest Capital to boost India cookstove, LED projects

Published 05:03 on June 3, 2022 / Last updated at 05:03 on June 3, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

US-based offset developer C-Quest Capital (CQC) has reached an agreement with BP whereby the oil major will make a sizable investment in CQC’s operations in India, it has been announced.