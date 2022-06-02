NA Markets: CCA prices notch 5-mth high after Q2 auction, RGGI ticks up before June sale results

Published 23:47 on June 2, 2022 / Last updated at 23:47 on June 2, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values rushed to highs not seen since January this week on the heels of a bullish May auction result and heightened speculative activity, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices ticked up as the power sector programme held its own Q2 sale.