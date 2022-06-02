California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values rushed to highs not seen since January this week on the heels of a bullish May auction result and heightened speculative activity, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices ticked up as the power sector programme held its own Q2 sale.
NA Markets: CCA prices notch 5-mth high after Q2 auction, RGGI ticks up before June sale results
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values rushed to highs not seen since January this week on the heels of a bullish May auction result and heightened speculative activity, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices ticked up as the power sector programme held its own Q2 sale.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.