If governments fully realise their net zero mitigation pledges the world could stabilise temperature rise at just below 2C, according to a paper published on Wednesday that found official UN pledges subject to international scrutiny were weaker and could see warming of as high as 3C.
Net zero non-governance leads to runaway climate change -report
If governments fully realise their net zero mitigation pledges the world could stabilise temperature rise at just below 2C but official UN pledges subject to international scrutiny are weaker and could see warming of as high as 3C, according to a paper published on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.