Controversial Malaysian forestry deal in doubt after critical investigation

Published 11:32 on February 4, 2022 / Last updated at 11:34 on February 4, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A huge forestry carbon deal in Malaysia’s Sabah state that could be worth $80 billion over the next century might be in jeopardy as some lawmakers push for the agreement to be called off after a media investigation published earlier this week.