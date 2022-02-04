AU Market: ACCUs finally show signs of retracing, but volumes remain low and outlook unclear

Published 10:13 on February 4, 2022 / Last updated at 10:13 on February 4, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

After more than a year of strong growth, Australian offset prices have come off a little this week as some traders appeared to lock in profits, but lack of regulatory guidance and the upcoming election blur the path ahead for prices.