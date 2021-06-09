NZ Market: NZUs soar to fresh highs as climate commission doubles down on higher auction price settings

New Zealand carbon allowances soared past NZ$40 ($28.81) to new record high levels on Wednesday, following the release of the independent Climate Change Commission’s final advice to the government on the country’s carbon budgets out to 2035.